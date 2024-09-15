Amorphic Beer presents a unique variant of the International University competition “Three Minute Thesis” with their own special twists. More fun, less maths, and well, beers. Come watch the best of their hand selected presenters attempt to convince you of their thesis (which might not even be true). Learn stuff, laugh, vote for your favorites, and enjoy a beer all at the same time. Your ticket includes admission to the Oriental Theatre’s main house as well as one free Amorphic Beer available at two bars in the theatre (more available for purchase, snacks and other refreshments available at concessions).