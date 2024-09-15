calendar close phone expand chevron-circle-right search external-link

Amorphic Beer Three Minute Thesis All-Stars

Amorphic Beer presents a unique variant of the International University competition “Three Minute Thesis” with their own special twists. More fun, less maths, and well, beers. Come watch the best of their hand selected presenters attempt to convince you of their thesis (which might not even be true). Learn stuff, laugh, vote for your favorites, and enjoy a beer all at the same time. Your ticket includes admission to the Oriental Theatre’s main house as well as one free Amorphic Beer available at two bars in the theatre (more available for purchase, snacks and other refreshments available at concessions).

Milwaukee Film offers exclusive monthly screenings of festival-quality films, ticket and merchandise discounts, early access to film festival tickets, private event invites, and other fantastic perks to its members. As a member, you’ll be a part of a growing community of film fans who are passionate about sharing cinematic experiences and furthering film culture in the Milwaukee area. Milwaukee Film memberships are tax deductible and begin as low as $65/year.

2230 North Farwell Avenue
on Milwaukee's East Side

