How To Purchase

FESTIVAL 6-PACKS

$57 for Members

$72 for non-Members

If you’re going to see more than one film during the festival, crack open a 6-pack and save yourself some money. In doing so, you pay less than face value for six electronic vouchers. Then, when the box office opens in October, all you do is redeem them for movie tickets, either online or in person.



6-Packs On Sale NOW!

FESTIVAL 10-PACKS

$90 for Members

$100 for non-Members

The Festival ticket packs we know and love have just gotten bigger! This year we're excited to introduce our 10-pack ticketing option. That means more tickets for a better deal. If last year you had to make the difficult choice to ditch your seventh film, never fear! The new 10-packs mean you can select almost a dozen amazing films to see this Festival.



10-Packs On Sale NOW!



FESTIVAL PASSES

$385 for Members

$460 for non-Members

If you're a dyed-in-the-wool MKE Film cinemaniac, the Festival pass is tailor-made for you. It grants you access to every screening (save the Super Secret Member Screening—gotta be a MKE Film Member for that one) during our Festival, including our Opening Night party!



Festival Passes On Sale NOW!

