Passes and packages for the 2019 Milwaukee Film Festival offer the best opportunity to be part of this annual event, and Festival-goers can get even better deals by purchasing early.

Pricing and Key Dates

11th annual Milwaukee Film Festival: Oct. 17-31, 2019

  • Act One pricing: Now through Wednesday, July 31, 11:59 p.m.*
    • Festival pass: $390 ($300 Members)
    • 6-pack: $66 ($51 Members)
    • 10-pack: $90 ($80 Members)
  • Act Two pricing: Aug. 1 through Sept. 30*
    • Festival pass: $460 ($385 Members)
    • 6-pack: $72 ($57 Members)
    • 10-pack: $100 ($90 Members)
  • Tickets and voucher redemption: Starts Oct. 3 (Oct. 1 for Members)
    • Individual tickets: $13 ($12 student/senior/military, $11 Members)
    • Premium screening tickets: $18 ($16 Members)
    • Opening Night film and party: $26 ($21 Members)
    • Opening Night party only: $16 ($14 Members)

*July 31, 2019 is the last date to purchase passes and packages at the greatest discount. Quantities are limited at each pricing stage.

Ticketing FAQs

We're very excited about our ticketing options for the 2019 Film Festival! We've compiled a few commonly asked questions and answered them for you here. 

How To Purchase

FESTIVAL 6-PACKS

$57 for Members
$72 for non-Members

If you’re going to see more than one film during the festival, crack open a 6-pack and save yourself some money. In doing so, you pay less than face value for six electronic vouchers. Then, when the box office opens in October, all you do is redeem them for movie tickets, either online or in person.


FESTIVAL 10-PACKS

$90 for Members 
$100 for non-Members

The Festival ticket packs we know and love have just gotten bigger! This year we're excited to introduce our 10-pack ticketing option. That means more tickets for a better deal. If last year you had to make the difficult choice to ditch your seventh film, never fear! The new 10-packs mean you can select almost a dozen amazing films to see this Festival.


FESTIVAL PASSES

$385 for Members 
$460 for non-Members

If you're a dyed-in-the-wool MKE Film cinemaniac, the Festival pass is tailor-made for you. It grants you access to every screening (save the Super Secret Member Screening—gotta be a MKE Film Member for that one) during our Festival, including our Opening Night party!


Disclaimer

No refunds or resales. All rights reserved.

Please note: To guarantee a seat for a film, ticket and pass holders must arrive no later than 15 minutes prior to a scheduled showtime. Ticket and pass holders arriving fewer than 15 minutes prior to scheduled showtimes cannot be guaranteed a seat and will be seated only as capacity allows and at the discretion of festival staff. No refunds or exchanges are available to ticket and pass holders who are refused entry after this time.

Film programs, special guests, events, venues, dates, and times are subject to change without notice. Unless noted, films are not rated; viewer discretion is advised. Patrons grant Milwaukee Film and its partners permission to use their images or likenesses in any reproduction of events. Patrons voluntarily assume all risks and dangers incidental to festival events, whether occurring prior to, during, or after the event or any other event connected to the festival. Patrons voluntarily agree that Milwaukee Film and its facilities, sponsors, directors, officers, employees, supervisors, volunteers, and respective agents are expressly released from any injuries or claims arising from any festival event.

